GREAT FALLS — The federal government on May 7, 2025, began enforcing requirements for Real ID, a national set of standards for state-issued identification documents such as driver's licenses. The Transportation Security Administration said that starting Wednesday, it will no longer accept IDs that don't comply with Real ID requirements.

WATCH:

Great Falls International Airport handles REAL ID deadline

It's been a smooth transition at the Great Falls International Airport.

Wayne Woolridge knew this day was coming: “I've been prepared for about two years. When I had my driver's license renewed in New Hampshire, the Real ID was part of the renewal process.”

He knew that the Real ID would soon be needed, and he said the process was easy.

Woolridge said, “It was almost so simple that it would have been easy to forget I had it.”

He encourages others to just go and get the process done: “I can't think of anything that was simpler…. Signing up for garbage service was much more complicated than getting a REAL ID”.

Department of Homeland Security

At Great Falls International Airport, the day has been moving efficiently.

Airport director John Faulkner said, “It seems to be working really well for them.”

Faulkner explained that not having a REAL ID will lead to additional steps in your travel day: “They're looking for those REAL IDs and, doing additional screening on passengers that don't have them.”

Even gate agents like Kim Carpenter have been presently surprised by Great Falls travelers.

Carpenter said, “Honestly, I think we were expecting a little bit more of a noncompliance rate. But so far, it's been really good.”

The gate agent said that there has not been much extra hassle at all.

Carpenter said, “By the time we're done checking everybody in for this flight we'll have had about 200 passengers this morning. And to my knowledge, we've only had one person that wasn't prepared with their REAL ID.”

There is hope for people who don't have an updated driver's license, state ID card or enhanced ID. The TSA said other forms of identification can be shown at checkpoints. Here's a list of those other acceptable IDs:



U.S. passport or U.S. passport card

Cards from Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler programs such as Global Entry

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to military dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation or Native American tribe

Federal employee or contractor ID card

Passport issued by a foreign government

Canadian provincial driver's license or ID card issued to Indigenous people in Canada

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employment authorization card

U.S. merchant mariner credential

Veteran health identification card

The TSA noted that the list is subject to change without notice. The agency also said temporary driver's licenses aren't an acceptable form of ID.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday told lawmakers what will happen when passengers present their ID to a TSA officer.

"If it's not compliant, they may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step, but people will be allowed to fly," Noem told a House Appropriations subcommittee. "We will make sure that it is as seamless as possible and that travelers will get to stay on their intended itinerary, but we are telling people that this law will be enforced."

For more information about Real ID in Montana, click here.