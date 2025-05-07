Watch Now
Man gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

Bull bison in the final stages of spring shedding in Yellowstone National Park (May 25, 2019)
GREAT FALLS — On Sunday, May 4, 2025, a 47-year-old man was injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials said in a news release that it happened at about 3:15 p.m. in the Lake Village area of the park.

The man, visiting from Florida, was gored by a bison after he approached it too closely, according to park staff.

The man sustained minor injuries and was treated by emergency medical personnel.

The incident is still being investigated; no other details have been released.

This is the first reported incident of a person injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park in 2025; there were two incidents reported in 2024 and one in 2023:

Park staff said in the news release that wildlife in Yellowstone National Park can be dangerous when approached.

When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

Stay more than 75 feet away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 300 feet away from bears and wolves.

If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.

During mating season (rut) from mid-July through mid-August, bison can become agitated more quickly. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time.

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

