Trending News (Tuesday, April 1, 2025)

Happy April Fools Day! Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Snow and some rain is expected in central Montana and portions of north-central Montana today as a disturbance impacts our area. Roads will be slick at times, especially at and above mountain pass level. It will be cool again today as well as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Details of armed robbery in Great Falls released. Click here.

SkillsUSA Montana needs more volunteer judges. Click here.

Vehicle veers off road, crashes into side of Laurel home. Click here.

Montana law requires people to use bathroom aligned with gender at birth. Click here.

Staying safe in Montana's bear country. Click here.

COMING UP:

SCOTTISH RITE FUNDRAISER

Join us for the 2025 Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on April 3 to benefit the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic. The fundraiser will include a silent auction and a raffle for a $3000 travel voucher (or cash). Dinner tickets are $15, children 6 and under are free. Travel Raffle tickets are $20. Both dinner and raffle tickets are available at the door the night of the event, or they can be purchased at the clinic anytime before the event. The dinner is held in the basement of the Scottish Rite (1304 13th Street South, Great Falls). Click here for more information, or call 406-727-1088.

