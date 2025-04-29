Watch Now
News

Actions

Trending News (Tuesday, April 29, 2025)

Great Falls Temperature Trend
Posted
and last updated

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: More clouds and scattered showers. Gusty west-southwest winds sustained at 10 to 25 mph gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

  • Housing project moves forward in Great Falls. Click here.
  • Fort Shaw will host 'Bear Aware' forum. Click here.
  • Coming up: GFPS Board of Trustees election. Click here.
  • Big bills debated as Montana Legislature enters final days. Click here.
  • Climbing fundraiser will support NeighborWorks Great Falls. Click here.
  • 9 dogs found dumped on Hardin highway; five rescued. Click here.
Housing project moves forward in Great Falls

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App