GREAT FALLS — Where Central Avenue meets 46th Street South, there is a field. But where some see nothing, Upslope Group co-founder Keith Miller sees opportunity: Meadowview Village.

WATCH:

Housing project moves forward in Great Falls

Miller said, “Our mission is to help working families, first-time buyers and local residents become homeowners by offering thoughtfully designed homes, built with quality and dignity at prices below the Great Falls market for new homes.”

Upslope is proposing Meadowview Village, a 27.03 acre housing development with 163 single-family lots to purchase.

Miller said, “This is not a lot-rent type of community where you know, you're paying lot rent every month, which can go up over time. That's not our model. We want to offer true land and home ownership.”

The project offers more than just modular homes, as it is looking to promote community connection as well.

Miller said, “Meadowview Village is going to have two indoor pickleball courts, a clubhouse with a fitness area, green space in front of every home, as well as a dog park to create opportunities for connection and play.”

Community response has been positive, as it was supported unanimously by Neighborhood Council Four, and the Great Falls Planning Advisory Board and Zoning Commission.

Tory Mills, on the Planning Advisory Board/Zoning Commission, said, “I think this is a great addition for an unused lot, so I’m excited to see something like this. And we definitely have a need in Great Falls for these types of housing developments.”

MTN News

Great Falls Public Schools’ Director of Business Operations Brian Patrick also commented on the development: “Given our current enrollment projections, we believe that the District will be able to accommodate any additional students from the development.”

The project’s next step will be being put before the City Commission on May 6, with a final decision on June 3.