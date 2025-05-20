Trending News (Tuesday, May 20, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Increasing clouds. Brief shower or two this afternoon. Daytime highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Breezy with a westerly wind at 10 to 20 mph gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Community mourns the death of beloved business owner in Great Falls. Click here.

Catholic schools in Great Falls will rebrand as St. Patrick’s Academy. Click here.

Three Great Falls students aced the ACT. Click here.

Great Falls considering utility rate increases. Click here.

COMING UP:

FIVE GUYS COMMUNITY NIGHT

The Black Eagle-Assinniboine Chapter will be sponsoring a Five Guys Community Event located at 2104 10th Avenue South on Thursday, May 22 from 5pm-7pm. All proceeds will be used to help purchase headstones for unmarked veteran's graves at Highland Cemetery in the old veteran's section. For more information, please contact Selene Thomas at 406-868-1007.

E-WASTE RECYCLING

The Conrad Community Center (311 S. Virginia) will host an E-Waste Recycling Event on Friday, May 23, from 8 AM to 4 PM. Computers, printers, office equipment, flatscreen TVs. absolutely no CRT TVs (old, big bodied TVs). Call with questions - Carey Monahan 406-289-0990.

