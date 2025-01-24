Trending News + Weather (Friday, January 24, 2025)

Snow tapers off for a cold & quiet weekend- Friday, January 24

Wishing everyone a good Friday! Here are some things to know for today:



WEATHER: A cold front brought widespread accumulating snow to much of the state overnight, and there are still some areas of snow around this morning in central and southern Montana. Due to this snow, roads are snow-covered and/or slick throughout a lot of the state this morning, so please use extreme caution when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to work and school

TRENDING



'Suspicious' death in Great Falls. Click here.

GFPD conducts compliance check on alcohol sales. Click here.

Road closed near Great Falls refinery. Click here.

Benefis upgrades Gift Of Life family housing. Click here.

Ocean Star restaurant opens in Great Falls. Click here.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!