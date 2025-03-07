Trending News + Weather (Friday, March 7, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Sunny and pleasant. A bit breezy with a southwest wind sustained at 10-25 mph. Gusts could exceed 30 mph in central Montana and 50 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front.

Montana meat processor accused of inhumane slaughter. Click here.

Greenhouses prepare for Spring as gardeners get the itch to plant. Click here.

Governor touts property tax relief in Great Falls. Click here.

Billings man found guilty in death of his stepson. Click here.

Art Up Montana will host a pyrography workshop in Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP:

FAMILY BINGO NIGHT

Montana United Indian Association & Western Native Voice are hosting a family bingo night. It’s a fundraising event to help purchase shoes for our clients children for the upcoming school year. All are welcome to enjoy a family fun night. Friday, March 7th 5:00 pm at Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Ave S). For more information call (406) 315-3413.

HOPE FALLS VAULTERS

Hope Falls Vaulters Dinner and Silent Auction Fundraiser on Friday, March 7, 2025, 6 - 8:30 p.m., Exhibition Hall, MT Expo Park. Enjoy a free taco dinner to raise money for the Hope Falls Equestrian Vaulting Club. 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Vaulters will be performing all evening. Help these Montana vaulters raise money to attend competitions around the country, including national championships. For more information contact Coach Gina Fiedler, Facebook Page: Hope Falls Vaulting Club. For more information call 406-750-5647.

FUNDRAISER FOR YANA MILLER

2-year old Yana has been diagnosed with a rare brain tumor. Please help the family as they navigate surgery and years of treatment. March 8, 5:30-9:30 at Elks Lodge (500 1st Ave S). Silent / Live Auction, donations for dinner catered by THE STADIUM, Beverage bar, Entertainment by Joel Corda @ TOAST. For more information call 406-788-1126.

PASSPORT TO DESSERT

Come join experiencing dessert from Madi Gras theme, Latin, Irish, Italy. On March 9th will have demonstration on dulce de le che and on March 16th lady fingers after the judging is done. Drop off is from 12:00 to 1:00 and judging will start at 1:00. Were at 175 2nd Ave Carter, MT. We can send via emails recipes for the Latin, Irish and Italy. For more information, call 406-899-7377.

