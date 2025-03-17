Trending News + Weather (Monday, March 17, 2025)

Saint Patrick's Day!! Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Sunshine during the morning, with increasing clouds this evening. There could be a rain or snow shower in the Helena area during the evening hours. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Great Falls competitive cheer team headed to World Championships. Click here.

Young man dies in Teton County crash. Click here.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Great Falls (2025). Click here.

Woman killed after reportedly threatening to shoot court staff in Helena. Click here.

Tony Roma's restaurant reopens in Great Falls. Click here.

21st car wash expected to fill empty Golden Corral spot in Billings. Click here.

COMING UP:

INDIAN TACOS

Little Shell Powwow Commitee is having an Indian Taco Fundraiser March 22, from 11am to 6pm. Includes Bake sale, silent auction and of course, FOOD!! at Knights Of Columbus at 906 Central Avenue West. For more information, call Alisa at 406-868-7980.

