Trending News + Weather (Thursday, February 20, 2025)

WEATHER: Significantly milder temperatures as a warm front treks across the state. Daytime highs in the mid and upper 30s in north central Montana, upper 20s and lower 30s in the Helena area, and 10s on the Hi-Line east of Havre. Decreasing clouds and increasing wind. Blowing snow likely for the Rocky Mountain Front and patchy blowing snow across the plains. A sustained southwest wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph across the plains and a sustained west-southwest wind as 20-35 mph gusting to 50+ mph for the Rocky Mountain Front.



Healing Through Horses: Equine Therapy for Wellness.

GFPS seeing surge in illnesses.

Teen in court for brutal Great Falls assault.

Havre school launches 'Tower of Books Challenge'.

Rancher talks about challenges of calving in extreme weather.

BACKCOUNTRY FILM FESTIVAL

Presented by Winter Wildlands Alliance, features 11 inspiring films and celebrates human-powered recreation and wild winters. Friday, February 21, 2025 at Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 4201 Giant Springs Road, Great Falls. Doors open at 5:45 pm and films begin at 6:15. Tickets at door or online at wildmontana.org/irc/bcff. Adults $15, children 12 and under free.

FIRST PEOPLES BUFFALO JUMP

On Saturday, February 22, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host an event for participants to learn about pictographs and petroglyphs. The guided rock art hike begins at 10am and runs through noon. Call 406-866-2217 to reserve a spot; cost is $4 per person. First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

