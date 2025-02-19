Teen in court for brutal Great Falls assault

GREAT FALLS — There have been some recent developments in the case against three teens charged in connection with the September 2024 assault on Jake Kraus.

Will 14-year old be charged as an adult in Great Falls assault case?

One suspect, a 14-year old boy currently charged with attempted deliberate homicide, appeared in court via Zoom from the Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center on Tuesday for the first phase of a transfer hearing.

The court will ultimately decide if the case will proceed to trial in district court or if the suspect will be tried in youth court.

The court heard testimony from four witnesses, including Jake’s wife Christine, who discussed his ongoing road to recovery.

She said, “I just kind of talked about what initially happened and the process we went through with recovery, and the many transfers, the facilities, and how he's home now doing more therapy. And then in March, we have to go back down to Craig (in Colorado) to do some more evaluations, to do more outpatient therapy.”

Other witnesses included the responding officer at the scene of the assault, who testified that the juvenile threw the first punch during the assault according to surveillance footage, and a juvenile probation officer, who discussed the suspect’s history with law enforcement.

The next phase of the hearing is scheduled for next month, where a decision will be made whether or not the trial will proceed in district court.

Another suspect charged, 19-year old Ethanel Pherigo, pleaded guilty to robbery last month and is facing up to 40 years in the Montana State Prison. He is currently awaiting sentencing.

The third suspect, 19-year old Shaun Deberry, has been charged with aggravated assault, and has a trial date set for next month.

