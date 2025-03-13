Trending News + Weather (Thursday, March 13, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: A cold front is headed towards the area for the afternoon and evening. It will be accompanied by rain showers, gusty winds, and a burst of snow in the mountains. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 60s for the Hi-Line from Havre to Glasgow, the low to mid 50s in north central Montana, and upper 40s in the Helena area.

COMING UP:

GRIZZLIES OF MONTANA

Grizzlies of Montana: Then and Now is a new program taking place at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls, Montana, on March 13, 2025. The program includes free admission, with doors open at 6:30 pm, and the program starting at 7 pm. Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center Director Duane Buchi will open with highlights of the initial experiences of the Corps of Discovery with the grizzly bears that inhabited the upper stretches of the Missouri more than 200 years ago. Chad White of Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will relate the main event with detailed insight into the Grizzlies of Montana today, including management practices and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks goals for mitigating human-bear conflicts. The Interpretive Center is located at 4201 Giant Springs Road. The program is a part of the Ida Johnson Lecture Series, and is sponsored by the Portage Route Chapter. For more information, call Jay at 406-727-8733.

