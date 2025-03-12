In the video below, Aneesa Coomer reports on an upcoming hiring event for the Great Falls/Cascade County 911 Center:

911 Dispatch "hiring blitz" in Great Falls

Dispatcher Doug Sunderland says, “One of the big obstacles we have in hiring people is a lack of public knowledge of what it is we actually do.”

Sunderland has been working as a dispatcher for more than 21 years, handling phone calls for the city police, Sheriff’s radios, animal control, medical, and rural fire, and communicating with emergency services about everything from traffic stops to administering CPR.

He explained, “If somebody rolls their car down a mountain while they're up Christmas tree hunting, and their wife flies out the window and the car rolls on top of her, who's going to know where they're at and who's going to get help there? That's the people in this room.”

Dispatch not only provides safety and resources for the public, but also provides safety for the officers in the field, researching things like who a vehicle is registered to at a traffic stop, or who lives in a residence law enforcement is about to enter.

911 Deputy Director for the Great Falls Police Department Kelly Johanneck said, “We are a 24/7 operation, there's somebody always sitting behind the console. The group of people that we have working right now, they step up whenever we need them to. They're just, they're amazing. However, it's a lot, and we need to get people in here so that we can help relieve some of that tension.”

Thursday, March 13, 2025, from noon until 6pm at 3015 Airport Drive

The Great Falls / Cascade County Emergency Communications Center (GF/CC 911 Center) is hosting a special hiring event, designed to fast track applicants who want to join the 911 team.

** Qualified applicants could leave the event, with an invitation to take the next steps to become a 911 Dispatcher **

We are making the first steps of the hiring process easy and fast. This unique event will trim up to six weeks off processing time, versus that of a candidate who applies through traditional methods.

We’ll have recruiters, Human Resources representatives, and a notary, on site, ready to fast track qualified applicants.

BLITZ HIGHLIGHTS

- No appointment necessary

- Complete online application, on site

- Complete pre-screening questionnaire, on site

- Complete required waivers, and get them notarized, on site

- Participate in an interview, on the spot

RECOMMENDATIONS

- Be prepared to complete the application (bring job and address history, references, etc.)

- Be prepared to participate in a job interview

- Bring a valid photo ID

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

- Must be at least 18 years old

- Must pass a psychological evaluation, prior to employment

- Must pass an extensive background check, prior to employment

