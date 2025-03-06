Trending News + Weather (Thursday, March 6, 2025)

Cooler with more clouds- Thursday, March 6

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: A storm is passing to the south of Montana, which will bring clouds to the Helena area. There will be more sunshine for the Hi-Line. In Great Falls, we can expect mostly cloudy skies. Scattered snow showers are likely in the Helena area, with light accumulations of 1-3" in the higher terrain. Daytime highs in the lower 40s for the Hi-Line and mid to upper 30s in central Montana.



City of Great Falls still trying to record household service pipes. Click here.

Montana chef featured on Food Network’s 'Chopped'. Click here.

No injuries in Great Falls house fire. Click here.

ICE detains undocumented immigrants in Bigfork. Click here.

Great Falls Ski Patrol will host 'Patrollapalooza' at Showdown. Click here.

FAMILY BINGO NIGHT

Montana United Indian Association & Western Native Voice are hosting a family bingo night. It’s a fundraising event to help purchase shoes for our clients children for the upcoming school year. All are welcome to enjoy a family fun night. Friday, March 7th 5:00 pm at Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Ave S). For more information call (406) 315-3413.

HOPE FALLS VAULTERS

Hope Falls Vaulters Dinner and Silent Auction Fundraiser on Friday, March 7, 2025, 6 - 8:30 p.m., Exhibition Hall, MT Expo Park. Enjoy a free taco dinner to raise money for the Hope Falls Equestrian Vaulting Club. 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Vaulters will be performing all evening. Help these Montana vaulters raise money to attend competitions around the country, including national championships. For more information contact Coach Gina Fiedler, Facebook Page: Hope Falls Vaulting Club. For more information call 406-750-5647.

FUNDRAISER FOR YANA MILLER

2-year old Yana has been diagnosed with a rare brain tumor. Please help the family as they navigate surgery and years of treatment. March 8, 5:30-9:30 at Elks Lodge (500 1st Ave S). Silent / Live Auction, donations for dinner catered by THE STADIUM, Beverage bar, Entertainment by Joel Corda @ TOAST. For more information call 406-788-1126.

PASSPORT TO DESSERT

Come join experiencing dessert from Madi Gras theme, Latin, Irish, Italy. On March 9th will have demonstration on dulce de le che and on March 16th lady fingers after the judging is done. Drop off is from 12:00 to 1:00 and judging will start at 1:00. Were at 175 2nd Ave Carter, MT. We can send via emails recipes for the Latin, Irish and Italy. For more information, call 406-899-7377.



Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Can February March? No but April May!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.

