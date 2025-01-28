Trending News + Weather (Tuesday, January 28, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

Family and friends of Montana crash victims want tougher DUI laws. Click here.

CMR educator receives Montana Theatre Educator of the Year award. Click here.

Have you noticed cloudy tap water in Great Falls? Click here.

Man accused of hitting utility workers with vehicle while DUI in Bozeman. Click here.

Cold Case - Butte: Who killed Julianne Stallman? Click here.

Can Holiday Village Mall bounce back? Click here.

COMING UP: WALLEYE BANQUET - Come enjoy the 40th annual Walleye Banquet on Saturday, February 1, from 4pm to 10pm at Montana ExpoPark. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., dinner 6:45 p.m. We will have several raffles, silent auction, live auction, and an excellent Walleye Dinner. All proceeds benefit our surrounding communities. For more information, call Brenda Hanson at 406-868-2676.

