Trending News + Weather (Wednesday, January 29, 2025)

WEATHER: Lots of sunshine and gusty to strong winds Today. Click here for more.

Montana tribes offer guidance in response to federal immigration actions. Click here.

Armed man in custody after standoff at Montana coffee shop. Click here.

Great Falls teen uses welding skills to create Valentine’s Day business. Click here.

'Be Their Valentine' fundraiser at Maclean-Cameron. Click here.

COMING UP: WALLEYE BANQUET - Come enjoy the 40th annual Walleye Banquet on Saturday, February 1, from 4pm to 10pm at Montana ExpoPark. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., dinner 6:45 p.m. We will have several raffles, silent auction, live auction, and an excellent Walleye Dinner. All proceeds benefit our surrounding communities. For more information, call Brenda Hanson at 406-868-2676.

