Trending News + Weather (Wednesday, March 12, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A rain or snow shower possible for the Rocky Mountain Front. Lighter winds with a west-southwest breeze at 5-15 mph. Daytime highs in the 50s.

How to see the Lunar Eclipse. Click here.

Increase in graffiti in Great Falls. Click here.

County Commissioners approve new dumpsite location near Belt. Click here.

Valier community discusses law enforcement options. Click here.

Woman admits killing her infant son in Great Falls. Click here.

Big Sandy ranchers deliver thousands of meals to the community. Click here.

COMING UP:

GRIZZLIES OF MONTANA

Grizzlies of Montana: Then and Now is a new program taking place at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls, Montana, on March 13, 2025. The program includes free admission, with doors open at 6:30 pm, and the program starting at 7 pm. Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center Director Duane Buchi will open with highlights of the initial experiences of the Corps of Discovery with the grizzly bears that inhabited the upper stretches of the Missouri more than 200 years ago. Chad White of Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will relate the main event with detailed insight into the Grizzlies of Montana today, including management practices and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks goals for mitigating human-bear conflicts. The Interpretive Center is located at 4201 Giant Springs Road. The program is a part of the Ida Johnson Lecture Series, and is sponsored by the Portage Route Chapter. For more information, call Jay at 406-727-8733.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Why did the sun go to school? To get brighter! (Sent From Viewer: )

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!