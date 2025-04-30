Trending News (Wednesday, April 30, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Cloudy, cool and damp this morning. Light showers possible through the morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs in the 50s and lower 60s.

Rogue Brownies of Great Falls aims to live up to its name. Click here.

Housing project moves forward in Great Falls. Click here.

Simpson the wolf has died at ZooMontana. Click here.

Special Olympics athlete Jenny Hill thriving as Torch Run ambassador. Click here.

Teen sentenced in connection with deadly shooting of Montana football player. Click here.

Teens learn about the Montana Air National Guard. Click here.

COMING UP:

'BRING THEM HOME' FILM

On April 30, doors open at 6:00. Documentary begins at 6:30 pm, at Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 4201 Giant Springs Road in Great Falls. This FREE event is sponsored by Wild Montana, Great Falls Public Library, and Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. Aiskotahkapiyaaya documentary viewing with Co-directors, will be present to chat before and after the program for a live Q&A. Film chronicles a decades-long initiative by members of the Blackfoot Confederacy to bring wild buffalo back to the Blackfeet Reservation. For more information, call 406-788-3370.

