Trending News (Wednesday, March 26, 2025)

WEATHER: Mostly sunny and warm. Daytime highs in the low to mid 60s for the Hi-Line and upper 60s and lower 70s for central Montana.

Dutton-Brady FCCLA heading to national competition. Click here.

How the Cascade County jail uses Guardian RFID system. Click here.

Overnight house fire in Great Falls (March 25, 2025). Click here.

Stranded man dies of hypothermia in Lincoln County. Click here.

How might Montana Senate proposal affect Badger-Two Medicine area? Click here.

Cascade County will receive a new SWAT rescue vehicle. Click here.

Will be on March 29-30 - "Hoops for Hope" fundraiser youth basketball tournament at the Salvation Army. Open to 3-4 graders. Contact Gary Bistodeau at Salvation Army 406-453-0391.

At Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls on March 28 noon to 8 pm; March 29 10 am to 6 pm; March 30 10 am to 4 pm. Admission - $5 per person, children under 17 free with a paid adult

401 21st Street Black Eagle, MT. The Moose Lodge Flea Market on March 29. From 9a-3p. 6-foot tables or spaces available to rent $25.00 for members, $35 for non-members. Food will also be available. Proceeds go to Opportunities Head Start. For more information, call 406- 403-2133.

Date: Saturday, 29 March 2025. Get ready for an evening of elegance, excitement, and making a difference! We are delighted to invite you to our 34thAnnual MSC Mercantile Auction, an unforgettable night in support of MSC charitable giving. Location: Elks Lodge, Great Falls, MT. Time: 5 pm. Put on your finest James Bond or Villain elegance and step into the sophisticated world of 007. All proceeds from the evening will directly support MSC’s charitable initiatives, including our Scholarship Fund. Last year, thanks to donors like you, we awarded $25,000 in scholarships—and with your support, we aim to exceed that in 2025! For more information, call Gillian Rauglas at 515.360.2550.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: A mushroom walks into a coffee shop and the barista says “I’m sorry we don’t serve mushrooms here” The mushroom replies “Why not ? I’m a fungi (fun guy)” (Sent From Viewer: Polly)

