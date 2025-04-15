GREAT FALLS — Beautiful, sunny days show that the people of Great Falls are ready for golf. But with inconsistent weather and snow still in the forecast, it begs the question: are the courses ready?

WATCH:

Weather brings unknown variables to golf courses

Jamie Kapp is golfing for fun, not fame.

Kapp said, “This year, I just decided, I'm just going to golf to the best of my ability. If it doesn't work. Oh, well,”

This is his fifth time out on the course this year, which is fewer than usual.

Kapp said, “We usually do a lot of the winter golf where this course is open during the winter.”

Since March, people have been flocking to the greens.

Stange said, “You know, it's been, spectacular. A lot of people been coming out and playing, taking advantage of the really nice weather days.”

However, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

Stange said, “We just need a little help from Mother Nature, that's all.”

Stange says that night temperatures are not warm enough for their soil to take up the fertilizer.

Stange said, “Plants really don't take up, the nitrogen that we're putting out until we hit 45 somewhere in that range. Right now we're still in the low 40s,”

In addition to this, frost delays after freezing nights are necessary to keep the grass from dying.

Stange said, “It's more cosmetic and everything. You know, our fairways are still a little brown, but everything's starting to wake up slowly,

For Kapp, weather won’t stop him from playing nine.

Kapp said, “Well, we'll come out at least 3 to 4 times a week,”

For newer golfers, like Dylan Pawar and his friends, theyre just happy to have warm days.

Pawar said, “I'm enjoying the learning process. I'm struggling with my driver. But I'm enjoying hitting.

Weather permitting, Pawar expects himself to be back out on the course soon.

Pawar said, “Oh, yeah. For sure. Yeah. This is like my year that I feel like I'm really getting into golf. Like last year was kind of my introduction. This year I'm excited to play.”