Coming up: Downtown Night Market in Great Falls (2025)

GREAT FALLS — The first of this summer's three Downtown Night Markets is coming up on Friday, June 27, 2025.

The event runs from 5pm until 9pm along the 300 block and 400 block of Central Avenue.

Browse unique crafts and art pieces from vendors and enjoy snacking from several food trucks.

There will also be live music, a Building Active Communities Initiative active space, and a beer tent.

There is no cost to attend.

Upcoming Night Markets will be:

