Coming up: free 'Movie in the Park'

Great Falls Park & Recreation and the Gibson Park Snack Shack will show the first “Movie in the Park” of the 2025 season on Friday, June 6 (weather permitting).

The movie is "The Wild Robot," and it will begin a little after 9 pm (as soon as it is dark enough) in Gibson Park near the bandshell.

The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

The family-friendly event will also include fun kids’ activities like face painting, from 7:00pm – 9:00 pm.

Organizers thanked the following sponsors: Mountain Title Company, Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz with Steel Etc., Montana Credit Union, Great Falls Hospital, and Century Gaming.

PREVIEW:

From IMDB: "After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island's animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose."

TRUCK SHOW
Big Iron Truck & RV Wash in Great Falls is having their first annual Show N Shine Truck show on June 6 and June 7. It is located at 2801 Poplar Drive (next to Flying-J Truckstop on Gore Hill). For more information, call 406-206-6261, or click here.

GREAT FALLS FARMERS' MARKET
Vendors and shoppers are preparing for the first day of the 2025 season of the Great Falls Farmer’s Market, which will be on Saturday, June 7. There will be scores of vendors offering crafts, food, and more, along with live music. It takes place in and around Civic Center Park in downtown Great Falls, between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue South. The market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. through the last Saturday of September.

