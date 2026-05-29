Coming up: 'Live Your Dash' auto show in Fairfield

The "Live Your Dash" auto show will be along Main Street in Fairfield on Saturday, May 30, 2026, starting at 9 a.m. The event is a benefit for the Trysten Fellers Memorial Fund.

Cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, and watercraft will be featured. For more information, click here or call 406-590-5186.

*Vintage Nana's Indian Tacos

*Trysten's Pit Crew serving up Burgers & Hot Dogs

*Cotton Candy

*Face painting for the kids

*Silent Auction

* Live Your Dash Swag sales

*Music by Teton Tunes/Mandy Beachy

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Click here to submit your event.

