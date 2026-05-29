Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
Out and About

Actions

Coming up: 'Live Your Dash' auto show in Fairfield

Trysten Fellers
Family Photo
Trysten Fellers
Trysten Fellers
Posted
and last updated

The "Live Your Dash" auto show will be along Main Street in Fairfield on Saturday, May 30, 2026, starting at 9 a.m. The event is a benefit for the Trysten Fellers Memorial Fund.

Cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, and watercraft will be featured. For more information, click here or call 406-590-5186.

*Vintage Nana's Indian Tacos
*Trysten's Pit Crew serving up Burgers & Hot Dogs
*Cotton Candy
*Face painting for the kids
*Silent Auction
* Live Your Dash Swag sales
*Music by Teton Tunes/Mandy Beachy

TRENDING
Car crashes into Great Falls restaurant Pluto’s Crawfish opens in Great Falls Recent Obituaries

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Click here to submit your event.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App