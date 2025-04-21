Coming up: 'Rock Your Mocs/Ribbons' Fun Run/Walk

GREAT FALLS — The Montana United Indian Association will host a "Rock Your Mocs/Ribbons 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk" on Friday, May 3, 2025, starting at 9 a.m. at the CMR High School track field (228 17th Avenue NW) in Great Falls.

MUIA is working in collaboration with Indian Family Health Clinic, Western Native Voice, Sisters United MT, and the International Traditional Games Society.

The event is open to all and is held in honor of Missing/Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) awareness, while also promoting healthy lifestyle choices within Native and local communities.

Money raised from this event will go towards the purchase of back to school shoes for MUIA clients.

The event will feature guest speaker Billy “The Kid” Wagner, an advocate for MMIP and community wellness.

Registration is $12 for adults and $6 for children (cash only) and can be completed in advance or on the day of the event.

Participants are encouraged to wear moccasins or ribbon skirts/shirts to show support and solidarity.

For more information, visit the Montana United Indian Association Facebook page or call 406-315-3413.

