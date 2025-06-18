Coming up: Treasure State Truck Show

GREAT FALLS — The annual Treasure State Truck Show is coming up on June 20-21 (Friday/Saturday).

This year, the event will be at Protech Steel (673 Vaughn Frontage Road, several miles west of Great Falls).

Semi-trucks, hot rods, motorcycles, tricked and lifted trucks - all are welcome.

There will also be live music, food vendors, and several businesses selling everything from apparel to accessories.

Proceeds from this year's event will go toward helping Toby's House Crisis Nursery.

Event organizer David Steveson said on Facebook:

Despite the weather forecast of a chance of rain we will still have the Trent Brooks Band performing Friday night and Kim Martin and Blackberry Jam on Saturday night! They will be on a semi trailer doing their jams playing out towards the parking lot so bring a chair. We do have some shelter areas set up in case it rains but we will adjust that as the weather plays out.



There will be a bouncy house for kids to play in and if the weather is ok enough then Kenny has offered to sponsor a little sprinkler attached to his water truck for youngings to play in.



There will be a good number of small business vendors there so bring some spending cash and support these folks! There will also be food vendors ranging from smoked meat, to Mexican food, ice cream and coffee so you better bring an appetite. You can bring your own alcoholic beverages but we DEMAND that you be responsible, respectful and clean up after yourselves. Anyone that causes issues, disrespect folks, their things or Pro-Tech property will be forced to leave and not let back in. This is and has always been a family friendly event and we do our best to keep it that way.



There will be donation jars, in event peoples hands and at the registeration table for folks to throw a few bucks in as our proceeds will benefit Toby’s House Crisis Nursery

Friday starts at 5pm, Saturday starts at 9am. There will be a light show at dusk on Saturday.

For more information, call Dave at 406-231-9816.