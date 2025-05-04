GREAT FALLS — Scores of people gathered at the CMR High School track on Saturday to participate in a fun run-walk for Missing-Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP), part of a month-long recognition of the issue.

WATCH:

'Rock Your Mocs' event promotes MMIP awareness

The event was hosted by the Montana United Indian Association, Western Native Voices, Indian Health Clinic, and other organizations to raise awareness, promote a healthy lifestyle, and remember the many Indigenous people who have vanished.

"They know we're here and we're looking for them and, that we care. We care about our native people," said guest speaker and champion boxer, Billy "The Kid" Wagner, who was on hand to lead by example for youth in attendance.

Participants were encouraged to wear traditional moccasins and ribbon skirts, as well as adorn themselves with red, the official color of the cause.

Nearly every person in attendance has a direct family member or knows someone who is missing or murdered.

"Let's spread more awareness for MMIP and bring my family members home. And not just my family members. This cause affects all native people across the US. And not just the US. It's Canada too," said one participant.

The Central Montana community joined dozens of others around the United States in similar walks to raise awareness.