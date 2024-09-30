Game Changers (September 30, 2024)

In the video above, Tom Wylie presents this week's edition of Game Changers!

We’ve passed the halfway point of the regular season on the high school football fields.. and week five saw major upsets and history making moments.. not to mention some incredible Gamechanging plays..

At No. 5.. Fort Benton hosting Choteau, Truman Giese rolling to his right.. lofts it downfield to David Olson who beats the defense and walks in.. those two connected for three touchdowns on the night, and the Longhorns win 36-26.

At No. 4.. Great Falls High hosting Billings Senior.. Second quarter.. Riley Collette drops back… and drops an absolute dot to Jace Kirkhart in the endzone.. Bison win their fourth straight game.. 42-20

At No. 3.. Loyola and Eureka in Class B.. we’re tied late in the 4th quarter.. Rams need a big play… Ethan Stack hauls in the finger tip catch, deep inside Lions territory! And then for good measure, he boots in the game winning field goal.. Loyola wins 17-14 to knock of previously unbeaten Eureka..

At No. 2.. Game of the week in Bozeman beyween the Hawks and crosstown rival Gallatin.. Bozeman is forced to punt on its first drive and Gallatin's first play from scrimmage Reese Dahlke cuts it left and takes it to the house from 70 yards out. This game would go to double overtime.. and the Raptors earn their first ever win over the Hawks, 35-27.

At No. 1.. Top Ranked Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and Grass Range-Winnett.. Alex Becker showing off the moves.. The juke.. and the spin move breaks him loose, then he reverses field and takes it the rest of the way.. Bearcats win 48-12.. to stay perfect..