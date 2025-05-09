Teen sisters identified as Billings crash victims

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Friday released the names of the two teens who died in a one-vehicle crash on Airport Road as sisters who were living in Billings.

Alicia Half, 16 years old, and Alexia Half, 18, died on Wednesday, May 7, when a vehicle with four occupants rolled east of the roundabout at the Billings airport.

The teens and one other occupant were thrown from from the vehicle by the force of the crash.

The two occupants who were injured but survived the crash have not been publicly identified, and police have not said who was driving the vehicle.

A GoFundMe has been created by a relative; it states:

My Aunt is currently going thru something a parent should never have to go through. Her Girls Alexia Half (18) & Alicia Half (16) have tragically passed away from a Car Accident early this morning 5/7/25. Our entire family is devastated and still in shock. My Aunt is currently a Stay at Home Mom so finances are extremely tight for her. Funerals are expensive, so I am hoping to help alleviate the financial burden in this time of grief.

Click here if you would like to donate.

"Officers have determined the vehicle was eastbound when the driver lost control and left the roadway causing the vehicle to roll," the Billings Police Department said in a news release. "The initial investigation indicates speed is a contributing factor for the crash."

There is no word at this point on whether any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts, nor whether impaired driving was a factor.