Tire shops are seeing impact of little snow on roads

October 1st marks when Montana drivers can start putting on their studded tires, but now, some people are taking them off. With very little snow so far, that early preparation may actually be causing some problems.

Evan Charney reports - watch the video here:

How is a dry, warm winter affecting tires?

“Many people choose to just drive their all-weather tires and drive them throughout the year, and this year, that choice has worked out rather well for them,” said Montana Tire Company secretary Tom Rippingale.

Tire shops in the Helena area say that it may be smart to swap your studded tires, as recent warm temperatures could wear them down. Snow tires are made softer, with colder weather making them firmer.

“First appointment today, they were trading their studded snow tires out to put the other ones back on,” said Point S manager Trevor Carkeek. “They just don't see the risk in wearing the tires out.”

“Driving ‘em on hard pavement undoubtedly is excessive wear compared to driving them on what they're supposed to be, snow and ice,” Rippingale said.

Driving with studded tires right now not only impacts the wear on the tire, but could have other impacts on the road.

“Increases stopping distance and traction going around corners with the studs contacting the pavement,” Carkeek said. “The rubber to road contact is decreased.”

It has been a warm winter on average in much of Montana. Rippingale noted that even tire supply warehouses are limiting their stock and sending tires out east, where there’s snow.

“Snow tire sales this year have been significantly impacted with no snow,” Carkeek said. “Loss of sales in snow tires, people just aren't putting them on because there's no reason to.”

Specialists recommend getting your tires looked at or using your best judgment on whether the switch is worth it.

Evan Charney, MTN News The main shop at Point S

“I struggle with it myself,” Carkeek said. “I have studded snow tires on my wife's car, and I so want to take ‘em off, but I know as soon as I do, it's gonna snow so.”

Montana law states you have until May 31st to get them removed, so you have some time to decide.

