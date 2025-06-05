Trending News (Thursday, June 5, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good Thursday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: A few clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny for the afternoon and evening. There could be an isolated shower in the mountains, but an otherwise dry and mild day. Daytime highs in the 70s.

TRENDING TODAY

Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Great Falls. Click here.

Measles 'exposure event' confirmed in Great Falls. Click here.

Elephant art installation arrives on Blackfeet Reservation. Click here.

Shepherd woman wants answers after her horse was found dead. Click here.

'Bin shop' now open in downtown Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP:

MOVIE IN THE PARK

The first "Movie in the Park" of 2025 will be on Friday June 6 at Gibson Park and will feature the family-friendly film "The Wild Robot." The event is free and includes free face painting from 7pm - 9pm. The movie will start at sunset in Gibson Park.

FLEA MARKET

The Swap-A-Rama Flea Market will be on Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7 at Montana ExpoPark in the Trades & Industries Building and the Mercantile Building. Friday is from 4pm to 8pm; Saturday is from 8am to 5pm. Admission is free.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Did you see the email explaining how to read maps backwards? Turns out it's just spam.

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.