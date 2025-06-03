'Bin shop' now open in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Expanding shopping options downtown, Windy City Liquidations recently opened on Central Avenue, offering just about anything you can think of from toys to auto parts to furniture.

Checking out Windy City Liquidations - watch:

Windy City Liquidations opens in Great Falls

It operates as a "bin store" - selling items from major retailers at heavily-discounted prices; these stores typically sell overstock, returned, and clearance merchandise.

As a new business venture from the owners of Twenty Past 4, Windy City Liquidations sits just around the corner from the shop, providing bargain bins filled with all kinds of odds and ends, starting at just one dollar.

Owner Michael Mattern and his partners originally saw a need in the community for a discount store.

Mattern explained, “I try to keep costs very, very low on items, save people money in tough times, you know, a great little way to come budget shop. It was just something that we've seen kind of blown up around the state, and something Great Falls really needed.”

The store hosted a grand opening on Monday, and already has returning customers, like Carla Roberts, who came back for the second day in a row.

She noted, “You gotta poke through stuff, and that’s kind of the fun of it. I came in and just poked around and found things I didn't know that I absolutely needed.”

As the only liquidation store in town, it has attracted shoppers on the hunt for a good deal.

Brandi Dixon was one shopper on the hunt; he said, “There's no other store here in Great Falls for sure, like this one. These bins, we've kind of dug through it and seen, like, real interesting finds.”

Mattern said, “I mean, you can find anything. We have Amazon mystery boxes, anything from furniture to auto parts to just random odds, ends, vinyls. We have weights, we have chair sets, patio furniture. You'll get lost in this place, so come down.”

You can dig around and get lost in the boxes of items for yourself at 624 Central Avenue. Click here to visit the Facebook page.