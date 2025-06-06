'Lock all doors' - search for man accused of killing his daughters

Authorities in central Washington are urging residents to lock their doors as the search continues for Travis Decker, accused of killing his three young daughters.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have executed several search warrants in the area and on electronic devices belonging to Decker, but he has not been found.

Decker is wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping after his daughters — ages 9, 8, and 5 — were found dead Monday.

The girls' mother reported them missing last Friday night when they were not returned home from a planned visit with Decker, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

A GoFundMe created to help the mother has already raised more than one million dollars; it states: "Funds raised will go directly to Whitney to help cover final expenses, support time off from work, and give her space to heal without financial pressure."

Decker was in the Army and is reportedly well-versed in wilderness survival, capable of spending days or even weeks on his own.

Authorities consider him armed and dangerous.

“For the public, please know that law enforcement professionals are patrolling at all hours, in spaces throughout this region,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Chelan County is located in the central part of the state, near the Okanogan–Wenatchee National Forest.