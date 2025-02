It has been a frigid February so far across the region.

In many areas, the first 11 days have ranked among the top 10 coldest starts to the month, with temperatures ranging from 15° to 25° below "normal."

It's also been quite snowy, as Great Falls has received a trace or more of snow every day since the start of the month.

The cold weather will continue into the weekend, but a slow warm-up is expected next week.

There's a chance we could reach 40° by next weekend!