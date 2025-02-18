GREAT FALLS — While the wintertime may kill your grass or freeze your plants, many lawn companies in the area are not off duty, picking up extra winter work as snow removers.

Lawn services switch to snow removal for the winter

MTN spoke with Coleman Lawn Services, which decided to take on snow removal in order to keep a steady income year-round.

Owner Matt Coleman’s days begin early, and he says the key to staying warm is layering up. While in the summer he cares for your lawn, the winter is all about the pavement.

Coleman said, “Typical day, I start about five in the morning. I go and do my commercial businesses, and then I got about 15 residentials I go and do.”

He noted that although the cost of snow removal equipment is expensive, he plans to have it paid for by the end of the winter.

Coleman Lawn Services can be reached by calling (406) 530 4013 or by clicking here.