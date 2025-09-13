There was a lightning-caused brush fire south of Ulm Friday evening. Thanks to the quick work of neighbors and local firefighters from Cascade and Ulm Fire Departments, the fire was put out quickly before causing too much damage.

Angela Johnson

No structures were lost from this fire, but several acres of pasture land did burn.

Although it is September, this is a good reminder that fire season is not over yet, and everything is still pretty dry, especially in the western half of Montana, where some locations are dealing with severe to extreme drought conditions.