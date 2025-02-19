Prepare for the weather when leaving home, no matter the length of time outside

GREAT FALLS — We have all seen it. Kids rushing out the door for school in frigid temperatures, wearing nothing but a hoodie and shorts. They say something along the lines of, “I’ll barely be outside, it’ll be fine”. What they do not realize is that this attitude can actually be dangerous.

Students should prepare for wintry weather

Justin Grohs, General Manager for the Great Falls Emergency Services said, “As we know, a lot of kids think it's perfectly sufficient to go outside in subzero temperatures with a t shirt and a pair of tennis sneakers.”

Grohs explains that kids can be stubborn, but teaching them to be prepared goes a long way.

Grohs said, “Even kids do like the idea of at least having a level of preparation,”

What kids do not realize is that dangers like hypothermia are not as far away as they might think.

Erica Harp, Great Falls Public School’s Lead Nurse said, “We've often seen more of the early signs of frostbite or cold exposure. I did survey my staff, and this year and last year… I think last year we had one case that was a moderate case of frostbite.”

The schools are trying to emphasize the importance of dressing for the weather anytime you leave the house.

Harp said, “You really have no idea in Montana, what can happen between home and your destination.”

Harp says that frostbite can be just as damaging as a burn, and we need to inform them of the unnecessary risks they are taking.

Harp said, “I think as far as older kids go, they don't always want to listen to adults, especially their parents. But just making things accessible for them, even if they don't want to wear a coat, making sure they have a coat,”

As explained by Great Falls Emergency Services EMT Katelyn Throckmorton, it is better to be intelligent than inflexible.

Throckmorton said, “It's way better to stay warm, stay layered than have to come see us and have a ride to the hospital because you chose to be a little bit stubborn.”

To stay safe while traveling, it’s important to have extra clothing in your car, as well as snacks, water, and a cell phone charger on hand.