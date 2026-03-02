Recapping the 2025-2026 Meteorological Winter

Are we surprised? This winter ranked among the top five warmest on record and also fell within the top seven winters with the least snowfall in Great Falls.

MTN News

The average temperature for the season was 33.5°F, which is an impressive 7.7° above normal. Snowfall was 20 inches below normal.

In this case, we're talking about meteorological winter, which spans December through February.

These three months are generally the coldest of the year and provide a more accurate representation of winter-like conditions in the Northern Hemisphere.

MTN News

In Helena, this was the warmest winter on record, with an average temperature of 33.5°F. It also ranked as the 7th least snowy winter on record, with just 5.8 inches of snowfall- around 15 inches below the average winter snowfall.

In Havre, the typical snowfall during meteorological winter is 24.1 inches. This year, they recorded only 14.2 inches of snowfall. This was tied for the fifth-warmest winter on record, with an average temperature of 26.7°F - over 6° above the normal winter temperature of 20.1°F in Havre.