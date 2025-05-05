Parts of Montana experienced a dramatic weather shift over the weekend, going from summer-like temperatures to widespread precipitation that brought much-needed moisture to the region.

Snow levels dropped to around 4,000 feet, coating parts of Fergus County and Judith Basin County with heavy, wet snow.

WATCH:

Shift from summer warmth to rain and snow

Meanwhile, a soaking rain fell across other parts of central Montana, providing relief after months of dry conditions.

Since Sunday afternoon, Great Falls Airport has received 1.3 inches of rain – more precipitation than the area received from February 18th through May 3rd.

The community of Carter in Chouteau County received almost 1.7 inches of rain, while much of the Helena Valley picked up more than an inch, marking the wettest two-day period in almost a year for Helena.

Most of Central Montana received between a half inch and an inch and a half of rain during this system.

For those not enjoying the cooler, snowier weather, conditions are expected to improve within days, with temperatures returning to the 70s accompanied by sunshine.