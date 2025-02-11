Frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills this week

An EXTREME COLD WARNING is in effect for the Helena area, north-central Montana, and northeastern Montana until 11am Tuesday.

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of southwestern, south-central, and southeastern Montana until 11am Tuesday and for western Montana until 1pm Wednesday.

Tonight is going to be one of the coldest nights of this winter so far as lows are going to be in the -10s and -20s, and a few spots may even get down into the -30s. Dangerously cold wind chills are also expected tonight and tomorrow morning as wind chills are going to be in the -20s, -30s, and -40s, and this is because there will be a little breeze around tonight in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. We are also going to have mainly clear skies tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies. There are also going to be a few snow showers around tomorrow afternoon/evening and early tomorrow night as a weak disturbance passes through our area. For those that see some of this snow, a coating to an inch of accumulation is possible.

It is also going to be bitterly cold again tomorrow, although it will be a little warmer than it was today as highs are going to be in the 0s and low 10s. There is also going to be a little breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and this wind will cause the wind chills to be in the -30s and -40s during the morning, and the -0s, -10s, and -20s during the afternoon and evening.

On Wednesday, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions. It is also going to be frigid again on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 0s and low 10s, and wind chills are going to be in the -20s and -30s during the morning, and the -0s, -10s, and -20s during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be gusty on Wednesday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Wednesday in portions of the plains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have increasing clouds and warmer temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the teens. It is also going to be a little breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Widespread accumulating snow is then likely on Friday as a disturbance passes through our area. Right now, it looks like most of the lower elevations will receive 1-4” from this disturbance. It is also going to be cloudy and very cold on Friday as highs are only going to be in the single digits.

On Saturday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers around, generally during the morning and generally in locations east of I-15, as Friday’s disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be very cold again as highs are going to be in the single digits and teens.

Warmer temperatures are then expected on Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the teens, 20s, and low 30s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line east of I-15. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on these two days with a chance of snow on Sunday, especially in the mountains, and scattered snow around on Monday as a couple more disturbances pass through our area.