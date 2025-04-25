Warm and breezy today, spotty storms Saturday

We're continuing the warming trend today with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s. The wind is going to be stronger for the plains east of I-15, where wind speeds will range from 10 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph are possible. It'll be sunny and dry.

Warm and breezy today, spotty storms on Saturday (Friday, April 25)

The weekend is going to start beautiful as southwest flow brings mild air into the region. However, this will also transport some Pacific moisture to Montana, leading to isolated showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms could contain quick downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms continue into Sunday as a storm system passes by to our south. A cold front passes through Sunday night, so snow levels will lower to around 4000-5000 feet. The storm exits quickly on Monday with just some lingering rain and snow in the morning. On Sunday, temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s in central Montana and 70s in eastern Montana. It will be much cooler on Monday as high temperatures drop into the 50s.

The busy weather pattern continues next week as another system passes through on Tuesday, bringing in more clouds and some rain showers. It will also ramp up the wind again, with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

An upper-level ridge will then build into our area for the middle to end of next week providing us with stellar spring weather. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Thursday and the 70s and low 80s on Friday!