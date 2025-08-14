New "Catch the Sheep" event at Chouteau County Fair

The annual Chouteau County Fair will take place August 14-17 at the Chouteau County Fairgrounds in Fort Benton. The event will feature carnival rides, food, exhibits, adventure zone, bouncy houses, bumper boats, water slides, and entertainment every evening.

This year, they are introducing a new event called the “Catch the Sheep Dash for Cash,” replacing the traditional pig wrestling due to unforeseen circumstances.

Coming up: Chouteau County Fair

This family-friendly competition invites children to chase sheep with bags of money velcroed to their backs in hopes of grabbing a cash prize.

The event is divided into three age groups to ensure fair competition: 4 to 6 years, 7 to 9 years, and 10 to 12 years.

Each group will have its own chance to participate and win. Scheduled for Thursday, August 14th, the event begins at 6 p.m. at the Chouteau County Fairgrounds.

Registration costs $5 per participant, which is half the price of last year’s pig wrestling, and general admission to the fair that evening is also $5.

To register, parents and guardians can sign their children up online at chocofair.com or visit the Fair Office in person before the event starts.

Organizers hope the “Catch the Sheep Dash for Cash” will provide a fun and safe experience for kids and families attending the fair.

For more information, click here to visit the fair website, or call 406-622-5505 and leave a message.