'Stuff the Bus' returns to help Great Falls students

As the beginning of the school year quickly approaches, so does the need for school supplies, and some families are feeling the pinch.

United Way of Cascade County is once again calling on the community to help local students start the school year prepared and confident. The 15th annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive takes place on Thursday, August 7, at both Walmart locations and Target in Great Falls from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The event collects thousands of essential items, ranging from notebooks and backpacks to hygiene products like toothpaste and shampoo, for local students. Volunteers will be stationed near the entrances handing out supply lists, and Big Sky Bus Lines will have school buses ready to collect donations.

Kim Skornogoski, the Marketing Director for United Way and the Stuff the Bus Event Planner explains, “The need in our community is very real. Last year, Great Falls Public Schools reported more than 500 homeless students. Unfortunately, expenses are going up. That's expenses for school supplies, and that’s expenses for everything else. What's wonderful about this event is that it's an example of our community doing what they do best and coming together to meet that need.”

Last year’s Stuff the Bus campaign gathered more than 18,000 donated items, all of which were distributed through local public schools, nonprofit organizations, and at the annual Back to School Blast event. That supply giveaway is scheduled for Thursday, August 15, at Montana ExpoPark from 1 to 3 p.m.

So far, about 1,500 backpacks of supplies are expected to be handed out this year, and families in need are encouraged to register or attend while supplies last.

Whether it's a box of crayons or a full bag of donations, every item helps lighten the load for families in need.