GREAT FALLS — The spirit of Martin Luther King Junior was alive and strong at the AT Worship Temple in Great Falls Monday night.

Great Falls church celebrates MLK Day

Don Ryan, a community member, said, “We get some of the best of the community when people show up here, and the words of Martin Luther King have been inspirational.”

Ryan and his wife arrived plenty early to the celebration, looking to celebrate on MLK day.

Ryan said, “We have a very diverse population here in Great Falls, and we have to treat everyone with respect. And I think that's important. And it's something that's lacking in a lot of people.”

The celebration including singing, dancing, and words from city officials, including Mayor Cory Reeves and Little Shell Chairman Gerald Gray.

Chairman Gray said, “Doctor King's dream [is similarly] one of unity to quality a vision where all people are treated with fairness and respect.”

Community member Shameka Reynolds has been attending the AT Worship Temple’s MLK celebration for years.

Reynolds said, “I mean, just the community, the love, the celebration. I think it's amazing that the community is able to come together and celebrate something that's so much bigger than us.”

She appreciates the chance to celebrate love and connection in the community.

Reynolds said, “This is a time that we can set aside. And what better way to honor him than have community and love and people come together from all different backgrounds. So I think it's amazing. So I think it’s amazing. It’s exciting.”

It was a celebration of unity, no matter your background.

Reynolds said, “I just want everybody to be treated equally with love and respect as I would want to be treated.”

More on the AT Worship Temple can be found here.