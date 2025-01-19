Great Falls church will host MLK Day celebration

GREAT FALLS — With Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming up on Monday, members of the community will be coming together celebrating Dr. King, the diversity within Great Falls, and the spirit of nonviolence.

A.T. Worship Temple Church is hosting their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Monday, celebrating diversity within the community.

The event will feature poetry, excerpts of Dr. King’s speeches, dance, dramatic expressions, and community leaders including tribal representatives, community activists, and local business owners.

The event is designed for any member of the community to join in reflection and celebration, hearing a variety of perspectives on equality and unity.

Keynote speaker Bishop Marcus Collins said, “If you love love, if you love the celebration of the good things that's happening in the city of Great Falls, you're going to want to be here. All different ages, all different colors, all different religions will be in this place celebrating the dream of Dr. King that still lives in each and every one of us.”

The event will begin at 7pm on Monday, January 20th, at 3726 Fifth Avenue North in Great Falls.

