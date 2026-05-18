GREAT FALLS — The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls presents Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Taco and Florida!

Meet Taco, a sweet cat who has been waiting for his forever home for over three months! Taco is a little over a year and a half old, and is full of love, cuddles, and affection! Taco is a sleepy boy who can be found napping the day away or lounging in the sun. He adores people and becomes a professional biscuit maker once he sees you! To learn more about him, or to apply for adoption, visit mc-aac.org/all-adoptions/

Florida is a sweet girl who is only 8 months old. She is very smart and is always on her best behavior when she is with her people. Florida absolutely loves kids, other dogs, and other people! She isn’t much for playing, she would rather spend her time receiving pets and affection or going on long walks outside. If you are looking for a calm, quiet, and loyal companion, Florida is the girl for you!

The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is at 900 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-727-7387, or click here to visit the website.