It’s something we hear about often here in Montana — animal shelters and rescues are over capacity, and it takes a community effort to keep them from becoming overwhelmed. That's where fostering comes in.

The reward of fostering dogs

Jessica Zimmerman of Prairie Song Rescue in Wilsall explained, “The dog has actually experienced the home life without being, you know, in basically a kennel behind bars, there’s dogs barking nonstop and the stress of people coming and going. It’s just extremely hard on the system and on their well-being.”

She says even a short time in a foster home can make a huge difference. Once a dog is out of the stressful shelter environment, their personality starts to come through — which can help them become much more adoptable.

And if you’re interested in fostering but aren’t sure you can make a long-term commitment to adopt a new pet, she says there are options for just about every situation.

Zimmerman said, “We have a dog for everyone. We literally have everything from puppies to adult dogs, low-energy dogs, high-energy dogs. So really, just having a big heart for critters is the only requirement. We cover all the bedding, food, supplies, toys — we make sure they have everything they need.”