The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting an online auction April 20-26 giving community members an opportunity to support local animals. The proceeds from this auction will help support shelter will directly fund essential shelter services, including medical care, food, enrichment and adoption efforts.

Great Falls Animal Shelter hosting online auction

The auction will feature everything from travel packages and gift certificates to unique local good and one-of-a-kind finds. You can register here and view and bid on items here.

The shelter is also encouraging businesses, community groups, and individuals to take part in the “Build the Best Basket Challenge” by creating baskets or donating items for the auction by April 15th. The baskets can follow a theme or be a collection of great items, and they encourage participants to share their basket on social media using the tag #BuildTheBestBasket.

For more information, contact Joseph Parchen or check out the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter Facebook page.