The Dedman-Hokanson Animal Shelter in Fort Benton presents our adoptable Pets Of The Week: Ringo and Sterling!

Ringo is a golden, lab / pittie mix. He is fit and trim, weighs in at 53 pounds.

He is so well behaved, gentle, listens, affectionate, playful and picked up on the shelter routine on day 2!

He is what I call an “Easy Keeper”.

His soulful eyes will melt your heart.

He is good with kids and seems non-aggressive to other dogs.

Neutered and vaccinated.

Are you into fun and gentle giants? Sterling is a big bouncy boy and loves a good time! He is a real sweetheart, good with kids, loves his walks (he will walk you at first). He really likes playing ball and sleeping on the porch in the sunshine.

He is a 92 pound Black Lab, approx 5 - 6 years old, neutered and vetted.

All he needs is a yard, a ball, some exercise,

and someone to love him.

For more information about adopting either of these two dogs, or any of the available pets, click here to visit their website.