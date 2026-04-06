PAWS Of Chinook presents Pets Of The Week: Kes and Jack!

Kes is a 10-week old mixed breed puppy. She is currently in foster in Havre and she is ready to be a part of her very own family. She is a well behaved pup that knows when it's time to play, and time to cuddle. She has been around a number of dogs since she was born in the shelter in January. She does not have much experience with cats, so that's a clean slate for her. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on age appropriate vaccinations. She would be a wonderful addition to any family and has been around young children. True to her breed mix (border collie, australian shepherd, cattle dog and a host of others), she will need to be more than a yard ornament. We are committed to finding permanent homes that will include their pets as part of their family every day.

Jack has been at the shelter since June of 2025. He wants so badly to meet new people and see what they're about. Due to an unknown history, he finds himself being quite shy around newcomers. As he has warmed up to shelter volunteers, we see that he is a Husky through and through. He thrives on the opportunity to burn off some energy, so potential adopters should be ready to take this boy on as many adventures as possible. Proven Husky experience is mandatory for Jack. We believe that he would do well with one or two adults in the home. He has gotten along very well with the other shelter dogs, he is playful, goofy and very loyal. We do not have knowledge of his interactions with cats. Jack is neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and so ready to live the life of a Husky.

For information about adopting, volunteering, fostering, or donating, you can contact PAWS of Chinook here or visit their website.