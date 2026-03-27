The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls presents Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Scooby and Penelope!



Scooby is a sweet 5-year-old boy who came into our care after his owner experienced medical issues and could no longer care for him. He is an extremely well-behaved dog who knows nearly every trick in the book and absolutely loves to make his people happy!

Scooby is happiest when he’s close to his person. He loves rolling over for belly rubs, quietly laying by your side while you work, and curling up next to you at night. He truly just wants to be someone’s loyal companion.

Unfortunately, the shelter environment has been very stressful for Scooby. Being away from his person and spending long periods in a kennel is hard on him, and it’s clear he would do so much better in a home where he can relax and feel safe again.

Scooby would thrive with someone who is home often and can give him the comfort and companionship he loves so much. A foster home would make a world of difference for this sweet boy while he waits for his forever family.



Our longest resident, Penelope, is more than ready for her forever home. This sweet senior girl has been waiting patiently, and we can’t understand how she’s still here. Penelope is full of love, loyalty, and the coziest kind of companionship. She’s a professional napper, a sunbathing expert, and the ultimate cuddle buddy.

Penelope is looking for a calm, slow-paced home where she can spend her days relaxing, soaking up affection, and simply being by your side. She doesn’t ask for much, just a soft place to land and someone to love her as much as she’ll love them.

She’s waited long enough…could you be the one to give her the happy ending she deserves?



The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is at 900 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-727-7387, or click here to visit the website.